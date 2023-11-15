PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police are looking for man they say crashed into a police car intentionally during a high-speed chase last week.

Port Barre police have issued an arrest warrant for Shawn Jekian Oakley Jr, 19, of Port Barre, for charges of stop sign violation, aggravated flight, hit and run driving and 2 counts of attempted second degree murder.

Authorities said Port Barre police attempted to a stop a vehicle Nov. 9 driven by Oakley for a stop sign violation. Oakley refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Oakley reached speeds greater than 70 mph in 25 mph zones while passing other motorists and running through intersections on low speed zone residential neighborhood roads, police said.

As the pursuit passed through the Teche Oak subdivision, one of the police cars, occupied by two officers, blocked the roadway in an attempt to compel Oakley’s vehicle to stop. Oakley’s vehicle accelerated and drove into the side of the police unit, totaling both vehicles and injuring both the officers, authorities said.

Oakley ran away on foot, police said.

