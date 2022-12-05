PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre High School is on lockdown after a bomb threat was found on a wall.

According to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, a note was written on the wall of the bathroom at the high school. Chief Boudreaux says this is the 3rd threat made in the last two weeks. The other two threats were made at the middle school, which shares the same grounds as the high school.

Port Barre police are currently investigating the situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.