PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Another bomb threat has been made at Port Barre High School, according to Port Barre Police Department (PBPD).

PBPD said that a bomb threat was found on the girl’s bathroom wall around 11 a.m. on Dec. 12.

According to PBPD, the threat said “have a nice weekend, bomb on Monday.”

Both the High School and the Middle School have been evacuated, and PBPD is on the scene.

Updates will follow as information is released.