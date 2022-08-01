ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Port Barre First Baptist Church put together care bags to aid police in calming children involved in emergency situations.

Tina Vidrine and some of the children from Port Barre First Baptist Church volunteered to help the Port Barre Police Department in putting together care bags. These bags are used to calm children down who have been involved in emergency situations such as wrecks or domestic violence. These bags can include stuffed animals, coloring books, and toys that aid in comforting children.