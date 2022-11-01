Copyright 2011 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – The 2022 Port Barre Cracklin Festival will take place Nov. 10-13.

The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park 129 Park St., Port Barre, La. 70577.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

5-10 p.m. – family night – free admission

Buy a ride bracelet & ride the carnival rides for one price

FRIDAY. NOV. 11

5 p.m. – Festival opens

5-6:30 p.m. – Brad James swallow band

7-9 p.m. – Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns

9:30-11:30 p.m. – Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

10 a.m. – Festival opens & parade begins down Saizan st.

11-1:30 p.m. – Chapter 3 band

2-4 p.m. Tet’ dur’

4-5 p.m. – Visiting queens introduction

5-6:30 p.m. – Dustin Sonnier & the wanted

7-9 p.m. – C.J. Vedell & the zydeco grapplers

9:30-11:30 p.m. – Clay Cormier & the highway boys

SUNDAY. NOV. 13