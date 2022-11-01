PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – The 2022 Port Barre Cracklin Festival will take place Nov. 10-13.
The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park 129 Park St., Port Barre, La. 70577.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
- 5-10 p.m. – family night – free admission
- Buy a ride bracelet & ride the carnival rides for one price
FRIDAY. NOV. 11
- 5 p.m. – Festival opens
- 5-6:30 p.m. – Brad James swallow band
- 7-9 p.m. – Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns
- 9:30-11:30 p.m. – Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
- 10 a.m. – Festival opens & parade begins down Saizan st.
- 11-1:30 p.m. – Chapter 3 band
- 2-4 p.m. Tet’ dur’
- 4-5 p.m. – Visiting queens introduction
- 5-6:30 p.m. – Dustin Sonnier & the wanted
- 7-9 p.m. – C.J. Vedell & the zydeco grapplers
- 9:30-11:30 p.m. – Clay Cormier & the highway boys
SUNDAY. NOV. 13
- 10 a.m. – Festival opens
- 11-12:30 p.m. – Kendal Shaffer & the honkytonk army
- 1-3 p.m. – Kevin Naquin & the Ossun playboys
- 3-4 p.m. – Cracklin cookoff results & awards, Sportsman’s prize pool drawing, Crowning of 2022 Miss, Teen, & Ms. Cracklin
- 4-6 p.m. – Ryan Foret & Foret tradition