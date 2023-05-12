PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Two people have been arrested and charged with theft and cruelty to the infirm for allegedly using an elderly relative’s identity to steal electricity, authorities said.

Lillian Ann Diaville, 36, was arrested on charges of Identity Theft, Exploitation of the Infirm and

Cruelty to the Infirm. James Felton Matt, 45, was charged with Cruelty to the Infirm.

Port Barre police said it investigated the couple on complaints of criminal misconduct towards Matt’s elderly and disabled mother and another disabled family member.

Police said Diaville, Matt’s long-time live-in girlfriend, used the identity of a disabled family member, without consent, to create an account and unlawfully obtain utilities from Entergy.

Police also allege that Matt’s mother, also a resident of the home, had fallen to the floor and been on her back for hours before another family member visited the home and found her. Emergency services were called and she was sent to a hospital for medical care.

During the investigation, police learned both Matt and Diaville were in the home during the time the elder had fallen and ignored her pleas for help.

Matt and Diaville were arrested and booked into the Port Barre jail then transported to the St. Landry Parish jail. Bond arrangements for the two have not been released.