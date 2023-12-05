ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — With the holidays upon us and packages arriving at everyone’s door steps, porch pirating is on the rise.

Porch pirating issues seem to rise every year during the holiday season. One Acadiana resident whose packages were stolen encourages people to go to turn to the community for help in these situations. A porch pirate is an individual who goes to someone’s home and takes a delivery package before the recipient was able to retrieve it.

“They passed up the driveway and then backed up and got him, put them in their truck and took off, so that was my first reaction of feeling violated and all of a sudden unsafe,” said the resident.

The resident lives in a rural area and was awaiting a Christmas gift and another package to be delivered at 1 p.m. On Dec. 1 she received the notification on her phone about the package being delivered but noticed they were not there. After checking home camera footage, she decided to go to neighbors for help in finding more information on whoever stole her stuff. The resident says communication with the community is the best way to prevent situations like this from continuing.

“Talk to your neighbors. Working as a community is going to be the way to stop this and helping each other and keeping your eyes open,” the resident urged. “Don’t be afraid to say something if something looks weird.”

Arnaudville Chief of Police Josh Ross gives advice to both residents and delivery drivers to prevent porch pirating from happening to you.

“Don’t put it out in plain sight,” Ross said referring to delivery drivers. “If you’re receiving packages, please track them. You know, that’s the best way because if you can see the package was delivered at 2:00 p.m. (and) it’s not there (then) don’t wait until five days later and say my package never came. Call us immediately. You know, we’ll go out.

