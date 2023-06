ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Arnaudville Police are searching for suspects that attempted to steal an ATM.

Arnaudville Police are attempted to identify and locate four suspects after they tried t steal an ATM from Washington State Bank on June 10.

The four suspects were wearing gloves and face masks.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip using the St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers P3 App by emailing APD@arnaudville.org or calling (337) 754-5913