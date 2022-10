Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job. (Getty Images)

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A heavy law enforcement presence at Beau Chêne High as deputies search the school after threats were discovered.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, an unknown student wrote threats on the wall of the boys bathroom saying there would be a shooting today (Wednesday).

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the school. There has not been an evacuation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.