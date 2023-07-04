OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Drive Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police said information provided by the victim and witnesses placed the the shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Dr. and Garland Avenue at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. One unidentified adult male victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.

Authorities said the victim and a passenger were driving through the area when gunshots came from another vehicle in the area. The victim was able to drive to a local hospital, where he is being treated for what is described as a serious injury which is not considered life-threatening.

Police said investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage to gather more information about the shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.