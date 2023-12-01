LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — We’re learning more about a Grand Coteau police officer who was fired then placed on administrative leave.

As News 10 first reported, officer Sam Tezeno has worked for six different police agencies in Acadiana in the last four years. He was fired from half of them.

He’s now filing a lawsuit against the latest department that terminated him.

Since 2019, Sam Tezeno has worked for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Crowley, Opelousas, Church Point, St. Martinville, and Grand Coteau. Tezeno was terminated from all of these police departments except Crowley and Church Point, where he resigned.

“The problem is that’s what they do, they department hop,” St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said.

Chief Martin says officer Sam Tezeno began working for his department in the beginning of 2021. His position was a non-post certified provisional patrol officer, which means he was still in training. The issue began about a month into his employment.

“The first one, we got was a complaint of him speeding, and he almost ran somebody off the road or he did run somebody off the road,” the chief said.

He explains Tezeno’s police unit was taken, and his driving privileges were revoked. Around Mardi Gras is when more problems arose with the former employee.

“He took an unmarked police car without permission to go to a parade, to go work a parade without permission in uniform,” Chief Martin told News 10.

This is what led to Tezeno’s termination.

“Accountability is really important, right? Especially in law enforcement in 2023,” the chief said.

Chief Martin tells News 10 he’s surprised Tezeno has been able to work for so many different police departments, despite his track record.

“It’s alarming. Not only for law enforcement, but for everybody because if you have a guy that’s worked at six different departments and was fired from half of those departments, there’s obviously an issue,” he said.

Despite officer Tezeno’s background working in half a dozen law enforcement agencies in Acadiana, he’s still not POST-certified. This brings up more concerns.

“If an untrained officer is out there making arrests with no probable cause or whatever the case is, we’re violating someone’s civil rights. If they’re not trained properly and they go out there and do these things, it’s on the department because the department is allowing it to happen,” Chief Martin said.

As officer Tezeno is on administrative leave and fights against his termination from the Grand Coteau Police Department, St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin says there must be more accountability amongst law enforcement agencies.

Sam Tezeno’s attorney is filing a lawsuit in Lafayette federal court next week. claiming Tezeno’s initial termination from grand coteau police was a result of harassment from him becoming a ‘whistleblower’ for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

