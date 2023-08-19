OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are investigating two shootings that occurred over the past week.

The first shooting occurred on Wednesday shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the 500 Block of Berdie Street. No one was injured at the time of the shooting, but a vehicle was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.

A person of interest has been identified and an arrest is expected.

The second shooting occurred on Friday night just before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 Block of W. Grolee Street. At the scene, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim identified the shooter as Tyrone Levier, 41, of Opelousas. Levier surrendered himself to authorities Saturday afternoon.

Levier’s charges include attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, the website or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $2500 cash reward.