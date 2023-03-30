OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas police officer is under investigation for unspecified misconduct while working at a school.

Opelousas Police said it opened an internal investigation Wednesday into an unnamed officer who was assigned to work as a security officer at Opelousas High School.

The alleged misconduct on the part of one security officer at the school was reported to another security officer at the school, who reported the information to the school administration and the administration of the Opelousas Police Department, authorities said. OPD said the officer implicated in the misconduct has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

More details will be released as the investigative process moves forward, police said.