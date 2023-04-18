ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, the sheriff’s office is investigating a late-night shooting that left one woman injured and a house filled with bullets.

The shooting took place just before midnight and resulted in the victim being brought to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said, “Two deputies responded. Upon arriving, they found a female on the floor bleeding from two gun shot wounds. The deputies stopped the bleeding, called EMS and we begin investigation.”

Guidroz said another shooting also occurred just two miles from Pavy Road on Mia Street that has law enforcement asking questions.

Graig LeBlanc, Opelousas chief of police, said, “We have one male that was shot in the leg, so he was injured. He was brought to a local hospital and is in stable condition and we do expect him to have a full recovery.”

The shooting on Mia Street resulted in an Opelousas officer chasing the suspects’ car.

The suspects exited the vehicle, running away.

Two of the suspects, Kenderous Rosette and Romond Bruno were arrested, and several firearms were located in the vehicle. The firearms can potentially match both shootings.

“We do have similar circumstances that occurred in both shootings and are we have commonalities that we do believe that these shootings may have been committed by the individuals that we arrested this morning,” Leblanc said. “We believe they may be related to one another.”

“We’re working with a Opelousas Police Department right now to tie the ends and find some kind of connection,” Guidroz said.

Both Guidroz and LeBlanc said the crime lab is currently investigating all evidence and they hope members of the community that witnessed the events will help identify any other suspects in the shootings.