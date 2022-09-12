Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job. (Getty Images)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, two convicted felons have been arrested after detectives found multiple firearms in their possession.

Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, of Opelousas, and Michael Terrell Albert, 22, of Opelousas both face charges of three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

According to authorities, on Sept. 7, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation in Opelousas where they received information that two black males would be selling a gun.

Detectives made contact with a silver Toyota Avalon occupied by Manuel and Albert and conducted a search of the vehicle. During that search, detectives found two semi-automatic handguns and a 22-caliber Uzi.

The St. Landy Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they then ran a criminal background check on both men.

It was learned that Manuel had a criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive-by shooting. Albert’s prior criminal history included unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of things, and simple battery.

Manuel and Albert were transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and their bonds are set at $75,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.