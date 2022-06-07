ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services were held Tuesday (June 7) for Byron Launey, a beloved St. Landry Parish educator, Louisiana Music Hall of famer and Vietnam Veteran.

During services, family and friends remembered their beloved “Tootie” as a husband and father who was passionate in everything he did.

He also loved learning, teaching, flying and flight instruction.

Launey obtained his doctorate degree at LSU and became part of the faculty in the School of Human Sciences and Education.

He was a member of several swamp pop bands and was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame with The Boogie Kings in 2010.

Following funeral services at Our Lady Queen of all Saints Catholic Church in Ville Platte, Launey was laid to rest in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

He was 81-years-old.