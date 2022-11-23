UPDATE, 11/24/22, 9:13 A.M.: The victim in the crash has been identified as Aaron Nathan Washington, 38 of Opelousas. Investigation shows Washington was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle had no rear reflectors when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

Troopers were not able to determine exactly what type of vehicle was involved in the crash. Based on evidence at the scene, Troopers believe it is a white, early 2000s Toyota Camry. The Camry will possibly have damage to the front bumper, hood, and right front fender. The right mirror will be missing.

2000s Toyota Camry

Troopers urge anyone with ANY information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.

ORIGINAL, 11/23/22, 8:22 P.M.: LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are currently on the scene of a hit-and-run that occurred on Hwy 190.

LSP spokesperson, Thomas Gossen, confirmed a person died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.

Police say it was a hit-and-run.

The victim was believed to be walking their bike along the highway at the time of the crash.

Police have no vehicle identification yet.

More updates to come.