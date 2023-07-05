OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, residents are voicing frustration over a lack of upkeep at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery, saying the overgrown grass is disrespecting the graves of their family.

Mindy Fontenot, whose father and grandfather buried in the cemetery, said, “It bothers me a lot to know that I have loved ones in this cemetery and to have grass taking over, and trees taking over all these loved ones graves. And families have to come over here to see all this.”

Fontenot said she noticed the issue shortly after he father was buried in the cemetery 15 years ago.

With grass covering many of the gravesites and trees growing over her father’s grave, Fontenot said she’s made several attempts to contact the city and get the grass cut.

“We called them to address the issue with the tree on my father’s grave. They never cut it and it’s taken over my father’s grave,” Fontenot said. “I called the city on Monday; I didn’t get an answer. I left a message but no one returned my call.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even when a lawn care service shows up to cut the grass, Fontenot said the trips are few and far between, and there is no reason for cutting the grass to be a rare occurrence.

“I would like to see the cemetery being maintained, more than they do,” Fontenot said. “Most people I know cut grass every two weeks. This cemetery has gone downhill since my dad was buried here in 2008 and we haven’t seen any changes since then.”

Fontenot said even if a grass cutting crew was sent out today, what’s most necessary is consistency.