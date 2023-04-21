ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Basile man has been arrested after over $9,500 worth of drugs was located in Eunice, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Brandon Ceaser, 41, of Basile, was transported to St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (“Crack” Cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Crystal Methamphetamine)

According to SLPSO, detectives received information that illegal drugs were being sold from the address 341 Nimitz Street in Eunice on April 19. Upon arrival at the home, police made contact with Ceaser.

SLPSO said that during the investigation, detectives searched the home and found the following:

453 grams of suspected marijuana

1,540 pills of suspected MDMA

38 grams of suspected methamphetamine

14 grams of suspected cocaine

7 grams of suspected “crack” cocaine

$7,118

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Courtesy of SLPSO

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located is valued at around $9,510, according to SLSPO.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.