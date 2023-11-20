OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman was arrested and charged for shooting and killing a woman, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Nov. 17 at approximately 5:50 a.m. regarding a shooting on the 200 block of Dynasty Lane in Opelousas. Upon arrival, deputies said they found Laquanda Guillory, 34, with gunshot wounds. Guillory was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed Jacenta Lazare, 21, of Opelousas, had fired several shots at the victim, according to officials. Lazare was still on the crime scene and was arrested. Deputies were also able to find the gun they believed to have been uses in the shooting.

Authorities charged Lazare with second-degree murder, and booked her into the St. Landry Parish Jail. No bond information was given.

This is still under investigation and updates will be provided as more information is released.

