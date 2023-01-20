ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a woman after her child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose.

According to Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, Kandice Charles, 31 called police and medics to her home in July 2022 regarding an unresponsive toddler.

On arrival, he said, the child was transported to a local hospital where she died.

During the autopsy, he said, the child did not have any noticeable signs of injury or trauma but did show signs of a fentanyl overdose.

An investigation determined that Charles abused drugs in her home but told police she never abused the drugs in the presence of her children, and the drugs were kept above the bathroom sink or in her makeup bag.

Thibodeaux said on Jan. 17, 2023, the Department of Children and Family Services performed a urine and hair follicle drug screen on Charles which indicated that she tested positive for fentanyl as well as other illegal narcotics.

Charles was arrested Thursday and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with negligent homicide.

Her bond was set at $25,000.



