OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman has been arrested for the third time in a year following a series of residential and commercial fires in the Opelousas area, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ashley Sims, 40, was booked last month on one count of simple arson following a house fire located in the 100 block of Cattle Drive, officials said. This arrest followed a two-count simple arson arrest six months before in connection with two fires at the same Cattle Drive home.

Six months before that, in June 2022, Sims was arrested in connection with a fire in a hotel room located in the 1700 block of Commerce Boulevard.

Following the latest arrest, Sims’ probation was revoked and she remains in custody, authorities said.

SFM deputies said all of these fires involved the same victim, Sims’ ex-boyfriend. Additional suspicious fires with connections to both Sims and the victim, dating back to 2021, are still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about any of these fires, or any other suspicious fires at any time, it can be reported the State Fire Marshal’s Office anonymously either through the tip line at 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.