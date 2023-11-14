OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Residents of Opelousas may experience difficulties with their water supply today due to a planned pressure test, authorities said.

According to Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, customers in the city limits may experience low water pressure or even a temporary loss of water supply today.

“The purpose of this pressure testing is to evaluate the overall distribution system and ensure its efficiency and reliability,” Alsandor said in a news release. “By conducting these tests, the City of Opelousas aims to identify any potential issues and proactively address them, ultimately improving the water supply for all residents and businesses.”

Those who do experience low water pressure or no water supply during the testing periodare encouraged to contact the City of Opelousas at 337-948-2556.

