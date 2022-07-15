OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The City of Opelousas has partnered with The Central St. Landry Economic Development District to celebrate the completion of a new wastewater treatment facility on the southern end of Opelousas. The ribbon-cutting will take place today, July 15, at 9 a.m.

The treatment facility will be located near the entrance of the Clos De Bois Subdivision. The Central St. Landry Economic Development District, The City of Opelousas and St. Landry Economic Development saw the need for this facility due to significant commercial and residential growth made along the southern portion of the I-49 corridor in St. Landry Parish.