OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In a poll conducted by a website that sells concert tickets in the secondary market, Opelousas was voted as one of the best hidden gems for live music experience, with two other Louisiana cities among the top 100 rankings.

Opelousas was named in a recent poll by Cheapoticketing as the No. 16 best live music scene in America for its Zydeco presence and hosting many local and touring artists. The Cajun and Creole folkways of the past still remain a large part of Opelousas’s identity, and can be heard in its live music scene.

The survey was meant to focus on cities outside of the normal music scene like Nashville and New Orleans. Opelousas was just one a handful of Southern cities also named in the poll’s top 20 live music “hidden gems.”

Eunice and Natchitoches were also named in the polls, coming in at No. 57 and No. 65 respectively.

Eunice is also renowned for its rich Cajun culture and folkways, according to the poll.

“There are a number of great venues in Eunice hosting local and touring artists, including The Liberty Theater and The Eunice Roots Festival,” the poll said.

Natchitoches caught the eye of the pollsters for its antebellum architecture and its proximity to the Red River.

“There are a number of fantastic venues in Natchitoches hosting local and touring artists, such as Maglieaux’s Riverfront Restaurant, Natchitoches Parish Riverbank, and The Landing Restaurant,” the poll read.