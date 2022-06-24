OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Some much needed road projects are in the works for the City of Opelousas.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says, “We are working closely with our legislature delegation in Baton Rouge. We acquired grants and capital outlay money.” Opelousas required about $3,000,000 in grants and capital outlay money. Mayor Alsandor says that money is being spent to not only maintain but upgrade existing roads. “It’s been a while that we have had an abundance of construction,” Alsandor explains.

Currently in Phase One, 10 roads are seeing some sort of improvement. Five are already complete. The other half remains under construction. Alsandor adds, “We’ve done overlays, patches, but some are total reconstruction.”

However, the plan was initially 20 roads but that bid came out over $600,000. “The cost of resources and supplies, unfortunately, some roads we wanted won’t get done,” continues Alsandor. At least one road in every district of Opelousas is receiving some sort of attention. “These roads will give us more bang for our buck,” Alsandor explains.

Mayor Alsandor is urging residents to use caution while traveling through construction sites.