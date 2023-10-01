OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in Opelousas early Sunday morning left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Officers with the Opelousas Police said they responded to shooting Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of 1400 Plaisance Street. Upon arrival, officials said they found one male and one female victim with several gunshot wounds in the residence.

The male victim’s injuries were fatal and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities. The female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Information on the victims identity has not been released at this time.

Officials said they learned from an investigation the suspects fired several rounds at a residence which was occupied by six individuals at the time of the shooting. A motive is undetermined at this time, but investigators said they will continue to follow up on leads.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.

