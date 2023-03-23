OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) and St. Landry Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a battery complaint.

OPD said that the incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. on March 17, at the Raising Cane’s on S. Union Street in Opelousas.

Courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

A male suspect in the vehicle shown above threw an unknown liquid substance on an employee of Raising Cane’s following a verbal disagreement with the employee, OPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (337) 948-2500.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.