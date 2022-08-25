OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tyler Crowden, 16, of Opelousas. Tyler is believed to still be in the area, but he may have made his way to Texas.

Tyler was reported missing on Aug. 24, but was last seen by a parent on Aug. 19. However, he did speak briefly with his parent on Aug. 22. A recent photo of Tyler is attached to this post.

Anyone with information about Tyler Crowden’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS), or by using the P3 mobile App.