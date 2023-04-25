OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police is asking the public for help finding the person responsible for a shooting earlier this month.

Opelousas Police is trying to locate Janiaya Lafleur, 20, of Eunice, after she was identified as the person responsible for a shooting in 700 Blk. of Madison St. that injured one male victim on April 14.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lafleur, and she is being charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Police said the shooting resulted from a dispute between the victim and Lafleur over a mutual acquaintance.