OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing-runaway juvenile.

Jada Curtis, 14, of Opelousas left home on July 19 at approximately 4 p.m. Authorities say that Curtis left her home after recently having a disagreement with a parent. Curtis is said to be last seen wearing all black clothing and a curly black wig.

Her picture can be seen below:

Anyone with information about Curtis’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or by using the P3 mobile app.