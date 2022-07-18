Opelousas Police is looking for help finding a vehicle that was taken during a Sunday robbery.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police is looking for help finding a vehicle that was taken during a Sunday robbery.

According to Opelousas Police, the robbery happened just after 2 p.m. The victim was approached at the St. Landry Cemetery by what he described as two young black males who were wearing masks and black clothing. The suspects allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and ultimately left in the victims truck, a silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Louisiana License Plate #Z230481. It contained several of the victims personal items, including a firearm.

If any one comes into contact with this vehicle please contact local authorities. Do not attempt to approach any suspects as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.