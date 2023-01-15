OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Kera Savoy, 14, of Opelousas, was reported as a runaway on Jan. 14. OPD said that she left home in the early morning hours.

Courtesy of OPD

She is described as 5’3, around 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

OPD also said that it is unknown what clothing Kera was wearing but she is believed to be in the Opelousas area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact OPD at (337) 948-2500.