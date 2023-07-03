OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas’s mission of keeping the community safe is making progress, thanks to new funding for the police department.

“We struggle with funds and being able to purchase equipment for the police department, and this was a huge step forward for us,” said Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc.

The push for more police funding begins with an ordinance passed in 2018, giving the department 6% of revenue from the Evangeline Downs Casino. The 6%, which adds up to $150,000, has been allocated by the parish to fund housing for inmates in Opelousas.

LeBlanc says the cost of inmate housing does not require the full amount of the funds.

“For city inmates, it was only utilizing about $50,000 of the $150,000. So we asked them to reallocate the $100,000 back to the police department so we can get the necessary equipment that we need.”

Equipment needed includes body cameras, which LeBlanc says is essential to modern policing. Tactical equipment and weapons that will give officers a better chance at stopping the heavy fire power used by criminals are also needed.

With the Parish President and council approving of the reallocation of the funding, LeBlanc says the department’s most valuable resource can be taken care of.

“When you’re running a police department your main resource is the people that work for you. We have to make sure that resource is well taken care of. Our priority is to number 1 give the officers training. And to give them the equipment and confidence in the equipment that they’re wearing. If the officers aren’t feeling safe, then the community won’t feel safe,” LeBlanc explained.

LeBlanc says while the funding will be a big help, there are additional plans to apply for more grants and continue the growth of the department.