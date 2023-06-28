OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting incident.

Opelousas Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting incident at North City Park.

According to police, around 8 p.m., Park Rangers contacted Opelousas Police after they found a male victim in the back of the park suffering from an apparent gun shot injury.

Ambulances responded to the scene and brought the victim to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition appeared to be critical, according to police.

The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.