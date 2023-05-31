OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police on the scene of a shooting that left one injured.
According to Opelousas Police, there was a shooting that happened at South St. and Cane St. just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. One male hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment for non life threatening injuries.
An initial investigation shows that the victim may have been involved in an exchange of gunfire with another subject. A weapon was recovered on scene and the investigation is on going. Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc tells us there is a suspect in custody.
Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.