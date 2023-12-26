OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was found dead in his home this morning and police are investigating it as a homicide, authorities said.

Opelousas Police responded at approximately 7:16 a.m. to the 900 block of S. Railroad Street, where a man identified as John Davis, 39, was found dead in his home. Officers are still working the scene, officials said. The investigation is active and more details will be released when available.

Opelousas Police asks anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App). Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward.

