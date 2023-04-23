OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 600 Blk of Kim Dr.

Police said one adult male victim was brought to a local hospital in stable condition after having two gunshot wounds.

Shots were fired from a vehicle driving through the area, according to police.

The investigation is active and more details will be released as they become available.