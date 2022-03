OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of Jalen Hill, 20. Just before 9:30 last night, a family member called the police saying they found Hill shot inside their mobile home. Hill died from a single gunshot wound. Chief Martin Mclendon told me they are still in the early stages of the investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.