OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas Police officer on patrol responded to reports of a shooting in the area around 1:00 this morning. Officers found a man lying in a driveway near the intersection of N. Market and Eliza St. shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337)-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, through Crime Stoppers by using the P3 mobile app.