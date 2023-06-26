OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating two alleged shootings from Sunday night.

According to Opelousas Police, officers investigated two separate calls for shots fired, both occurring between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday. The first call received was related to shots fired in the 500 block of E. Landry St. An investigation found that at least one vehicle that was traveling West on Landry St. was struck by gunfire. No one in the vehicle was injured. Investigators located evidence of the shooting near the intersection of E. Landry & S. Oak St. Surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed. No motive has been established in this shooting.

The second call related to shots fired was in the 1500 block of Statesman Rd. Investigators found evidence of shots fired, but did not locate any victims and no property damage has been reported as of now. Video surveillance has identified possible vehicles of interest, a silver sedan and a silver or gray truck. No motive has been established in this shooting.

It is not believed that the shootings are related at this time. The investigations into both shootings are ongoing and more information will be released as they become available.

Anyone with any information related to these shootings should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone or download the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters will remain anonymous and will receive a $2,500 cash reward.