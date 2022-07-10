OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A man was found dead on the road before dawn Sunday in Opelousas.

His body was discovered around 1 a.m. near Prudhomme Road and Market Street.

Police Chief Martin McLendon identified the victim as Stacey Levier, 48 of Opelousas and says detectives believe the cause of death to be the result of a hit and run.

McLendon said officers are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood to determine an exact of cause of death and to seek information any suspects who may be involved.

He is encouraging anyone with information to contact Opelousas Police or Crime Stoppers 337-948-8477.