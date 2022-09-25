OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The victim was shot around 1:00 a.m. while in a vehicle that was driving in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Dr. in Opelousas. OPD said that the vehicle was also hit by several rounds of gunfire.

According to OPD, the victim was taken to a local hospital but died on the way.

There is no other information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact OPD at (337) 948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.