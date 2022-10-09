ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) responded to several calls this last week in reference to citizens hearing gunshots.

OPD said that the shootings have resulted in several people being hospitalized for their injuries.

On Monday, Oct. 3, OPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Park View Dr. that injured a 29-year-old man.

OPD also responded to reports of gunfire in the Ina Clare Dr. area, but no evidence was found.

Also on Oct. 3, OPD said that multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of Gloston St. No injuries were reported, however, a home and car were hit and a warrant for the suspect is active, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, multiple shots were fired by several suspects and one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. OPD said that officers are currently attempting to identify the suspects.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officers responded to the area of Colorado Ave. and Blanchard St. where a victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm. OPD said that one person was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of weapons, however, it is not known if he was the shooter.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, OPD responded to a call in the Patsy St. area and another in the Cheney and Oak St. area. No evidence of shots fired was found in either area.

On Friday, Oct. 7, shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting an apartment and two other homes. OPD said that there were no injuries and that video surveillance is being reviewed.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, officers responded to the area of Arkansas Ave. and Blanchard St., but there was no evidence of gunshots in the area.

OPD said that on the same day, officers responded to the area of Leo and Larry St. where two apartments were hit by gunfire and two people were transported to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. OPD said that there are no suspects in reference to this shooting at this time.

The department has been placed on high alert with night patrolling to focus strictly on gun violence, according to OPD. Additionally, city surveillance cameras will be installed in strategic locations to help assist and identify suspects.

OPD said that they are determined to confront and arrest any persons causing violence, and asks the public to call the department at (337) 948-2500 with any information.