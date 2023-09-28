OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– An Opelousas man was arrested as a result of a narcotics investigation that led to the discovery of more than 5 pounds of suspected marijuana, other evidence of narcotics trafficking and an illegally possessed firearm, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

On Thursday, OPD conducted a narcotics investigation in the 1200 Block of Cherbourg Street, and a search warrant was executed after they confirm information of illegal narcotics trafficking happening in the home.

In the search, OPD found the illegal narcotics and an illegally possessed firearm.

Joseph C. Sharlow, 28, of Opelousas was arrested with the following charges:

possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS. felon in possession of a firearm violation of a drug free zone possession of drug paraphernalia