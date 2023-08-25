OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 400 Block of West Bellevue Street.

The shooting developed from an argument over child custody. As a result, two adult male victims were struck by gunfire. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with critical to serious injuries, according to authorities.

Opelousas Police asks anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, St. Landry Crime Stoppers website or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous and will receive a $2,500 cash reward.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be provided when made available.