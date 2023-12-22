OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– The Opelousas police chief and his wife are currently being hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said Police Chief Graig LeBlanc was shot in the hand, and his wife Crystal LeBlanc was shot in the arm.

Both are being transported out of Opelousas to local hospitals.

According to Crystal Leblanc’s Facebook page, she is a captain at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting.

More information will be shared when made available.