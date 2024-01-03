OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc has admitted he was unfaithful to his wife, Crystal, in an open letter about the shooting incident that wounded them both on Dec. 22.

Graig LeBlanc was shot in the hand and Crystal LeBlanc was shot in the arm outside the home of Savannah Butler, an Opelousas Police officer.

LeBlanc and his wife, who is a captain with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, were shot at Butler’s home on Garnet Drive just outside the city limits of Opelousas. Guidroz said Crystal LeBlanc went to the home to speak to her husband who was inside and knocked on the door. Graig LeBlanc then walked outside and the two began arguing. Butler then entered the doorway armed with a gun.

When Graig LeBlanc put his hand out in front of the weapon to retrieve the gun, he was shot in the hand. The bullet then traveled through the chief’s hand and hit his wife Crystal in the arm.

Butler turned herself in to the St. Landry Parish jail Jan. 1, posted a $22,000 bond and was released, authorities said.

“I must acknowledge the role I played in this unfortunate situation,” LeBlanc wrote. “I have failed in my commitment to uphold the standards expected of the Chief of Police and, more importantly, failed the trust you have placed in me. Infidelity is a breach of not only the personal commitments I made but also the professional standards we all expect from those in public service.

“I want to express my sincere apologies to my wife, my family, all parties involved, and to each and every member of our community.”

Read the entire letter below:

