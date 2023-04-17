OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are asking for public help in locating a runaway teen.

Opelousas Police are searching for Ja’Quori Watson, 15.

Ja’Quori left home on Sunday afternoon from the area of Rice Ln. in Opelousas. Ja’Quori’s guardian reported that Ja’Quori may be trying to go and meet another family member in Texas.

It is unknown as to what Ja’Quori was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information about Ja’Quori’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)