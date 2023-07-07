OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police Department are asking for assistance in locating a missing-runaway teenager.

13-year-old Elijah Charles was last seen in the area of Broadmoor Subdivision on July 1. He is in the company of an unknown male.

Elijah has a history of leaving and staying away from home without consent. It is unknown what Elijah was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information about Elijiah Charles whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App).